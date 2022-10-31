SANAS HONORS SURFER WHO SAVED CHILD IN THE SEA OF ​​PORTO DA CRUZ

SANAS Madeira announces that following the fateful accident that occurred in the sea off Porto da Cruz on October 9th. Surfer David Edralin was honored this Monday at the Santa Cruz Rescue Station for his “selfless act in to the sea to help the victims, not looking at the state of the sea and at the risk of his own life”.

For this act, he was awarded an honorable mention by commander Ângelo Abreu.

It is recalled that a child was rescued from the sea at Porto da Cruz by David Edralin, while the young boys parent drowned while trying to save his son.

From Jornal Madeira

