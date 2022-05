If you are not in Madeira to see the flower Festival, then you should be able to watch live on one of the links below.

If you know of other links put them in the comments for people to try.

https://www.naminhaterra.com/

https://www.rtp.pt/play/direto/rtpmadeira

https://facebook.com/events/s/2022-madeira-flower-festival-l/779409209720491/

