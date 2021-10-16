Desert dust and ash from the volcano over Madeira

The sky and visibility has been pretty poor the last couple of days, and this is the reason why. But on a good note it makes for much nicer sunrises and sunsets…

Although the IPMA has not referred to it as a case, as it did just this week with a cloud of sulfur dioxide (SO2) “originating from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano” that would be progressing over the Iberian Peninsula, data from European Copernicus observatory and NASA, released by the Windy portal, clearly show that Madeira is under the influence of both the volcanic cloud and the desert dust, originating a mixture of eastern weather with the volcano’s fog.

This climate in the archipelago should not be harmful to health, namely irritation in the eyes, nose and throat, causing breathing difficulties. In the case of desert dust, it is a scenario that Madeirans are used to. DIÁRIO tried to contact the responsible for IPMA in Madeira throughout the day, without success.

As predicted by the national meteorological authority for this week’s event, it is a very high cloud, having said that “this intrusion will be occurring mainly above 3,000 meters in altitude, therefore not affecting the concentrations of this gas at the surface. maximum SO2 levels should reach a maximum of 46 µg/kg at about 6,000 m altitude. This episode is expected to last until at least Friday the 15th”.

In the case of Madeira, more pronounced yesterday than today, the truth is that it is a natural situation given the proximity of La Palma, which, since 19 September, has been affected by the volcano’s eruption.

In fact, even today, La Palma airport was closed to air traffic again. Dozens of flights have been canceled and airspace interdiction is expected to continue at least until tomorrow. The island over the last few days has also seen some orf its strongest earth quakes between 4.4-and 4.6 so it could be a sign pressure is still building and probably a long way before this volcano quietens down.

