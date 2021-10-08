8 cases of Covid-19 this Saturday

The Regional Health Directorate reported today eight new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, so the region now counts 11,872 confirmed cases of covid-19.

These are eight cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 5 more recovered cases to report.

Thus, currently, there are 74 active cases, of which 14 are imported cases and 60 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that seven people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (seven in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 11 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

