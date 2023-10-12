At least two houses completely surrounded by flames in Fajã da Ovelha

There are at least two houses that are surrounded by flames, due to the fire raging in Fajã da Ovelha. There are several fire fronts and there is also an indication that a house is already being consumed by fire. However, this is information that requires official confirmation, as the current scenario (plenty of smoke and fire) does not allow us to understand what actually burned.

As the DIÁRIO report on site testified, several residents are removing animals from the land and dogs from their homes, preventing possible scenarios of even greater concern.

As we had already said, the local school has already been evacuated, with around 90 students and 15 teachers removed, as a matter of precaution, but in the meantime, the flames have come even closer to the location.

