Madeira with 11 more positive covid-19 cases and 10 recovered patients

Madeira has 11 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 this Saturday, 25 September, it is a case imported from the island of Guadalupe and 10 cases of local transmission.

There are yet another 10 recovered cases to report, totaling 11,489 recovered covid-19 cases in the Region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Region has recorded 11,650 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 75 deaths associated with the disease.

Currently 86 are active of covid-19, of which 18 are imported cases and 68 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, six people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, five of them in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid- 19. There are 11 people in isolation in the dedicated hotel unit, remaining the remaining in own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias

