Mural ‘Architects of Equilibrium’ born in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos

An Amazing Piece of Art.

The parish of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos has yet another attraction. Entitled ‘Architects of Equilibrium’, the mural created by Berlin-based artist Denis Dendy is a call to action for a more sustainable future.

Before and After.

The work, which according to information released by the Câmara de Lobos city council symbolizes resilience and the interconnectedness of life, is composed of a sculpture of a woman holding a sphere, representing the power of innovation. This artistic piece, inspired by the legacy of Zaha Hadid, is an invitation to create more harmonious spaces that inspire a better future.

This mural is part of an urban art project that has long prevailed in the city of Câmara de Lobos, with the support of the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture, curated by ZIDART – Street Art Festival and organized by Teatro Metaphora.

