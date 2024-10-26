Funchal Captaincy issues warnings of strong winds and bad weather

The Port Authority of Funchal has warned of the worsening of weather conditions in Madeira, with the wind blowing at a force of between 51 and 62 kilometres per hour, from any direction, along with rain showers heavy at times.

Waves of up to three meters are also expected on the north coast and one meter on the south coast, and as such, authorities recommend that the population avoid walks along the sea and activities in exposed coastal areas, such as beaches or jetties.

The wind is probably going to cause problems with flights at the airport from Sunday afternoon, and throughout the day Monday , which looks to be the worse day for the strong wind gust.

If you are travelling in the next couple of days, be prepared for some delays, or even being diverted.

