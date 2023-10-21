THERE ARE ALREADY SIX FLIGHTS CANCELED AT THE ORIGIN TO MADEIRA

In addition to the flights that JM had already announced that originally canceled the trip to Madeira, due to the bad weather forecast, there are now new cancellations.

Thus, in addition to the flight from Jersey, which was supposed to land at 1:10 pm in Madeira and which was one of the first to be cancelled, as well as the one from Geneva, scheduled to arrive at 5:25 pm, and the one from Manchester, which was supposed to land at 7:35 pm, also from Prague, which was supposed to arrive at 2:55 pm.

A TAP AIR Portugal flight, from Lisbon and scheduled to arrive at 4:30 pm, was also cancelled. Soon after, one from Dusseldorf, from EUROWINGS, would arrive, which was also cancelled. The JET2.COM flight, from Manchester and which was due to arrive in Madeira at 8:20 pm, was also cancelled. Thus, there are six arrivals and six departures cancelled.

For now, all flights that were scheduled to arrive so far have managed to land.

From Jornal Madeira

