Orange warning for rough seas in Madeira

The warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) for rough seas on the North Coast of Madeira and Porto Santo has been raised to orange.

The warning is in effect between 6am and 1pm next Tuesday, January 21st.

As DIÁRIO reported, the Region will be under a yellow warning on Monday due to the forecast of heavy rain, between 9 am and 3 pm.

A yellow warning was also issued for strong winds in the Mountainous Regions, South Coast and Porto Santo, between 9 am and 1 pm on Monday.

The sea will start to get rough from 9pm on Monday and Madeira will be under a yellow warning until 6am on Tuesday, when it will then rise to an orange warning, as waves could reach 6 metres on the North Coast and 5 metres in Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

This is clearly risk to life, so do not go near the coastal areas thinking a wave wont sweep you away.

