Rain, wind and rough seas put Madeira under yellow warning

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has already placed the Madeira Archipelago under yellow warning between next Monday and Tuesday, January 20th and 21st, due to the expected bad weather.

According to the IPMA, the North Coast is under a yellow warning between 9 am and 3 pm on Monday due to heavy rain and the warning is still in force between 9 pm on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday due to the expected strong sea agitation.

A yellow warning has also been issued for rain on the South Coast between 9am and 3pm on Monday, and for wind during the same period.

The Mountainous Regions are under a yellow warning between 9 am and 3 pm on Monday due to heavy rainfall and, during the same period, due to strong winds.

In Porto Santo, the warning is in force for wind between 9 am and 3 pm on Monday and between 9 pm on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday a warning was issued due to rough seas.

