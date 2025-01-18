Weather updates for Monday / Tuesday

IPMA special information ⚠️

Statement valid between 2025-01-18 01:09:00 and 2025-01-22 23:59:00

Subject: GAROE Depression 🌀- Madeira archipelago – statement no1

GAROE is the name attributed by the IPMA (Azores Regional Delegation) to a depression that should be centered at 45°N 32.1°W at 12:00UTC on January 19. This depression has an associated frontal system, which should begin to affect the weather condition in the Madeira archipelago on January 20th.

Thus, periods of rain are forecast, which may sometimes be heavy from mid-morning on the 20th, a situation that should continue until the 22nd. An increase in wind intensity is also expected, which will blow from the southwest, with gusts that can reach values in the order of 75 km/h, being 95 km/h in the highlands.

The gradual increase of maritime turmoil on the island of Madeira and in Porto Santo is equally emphasized, with northwest waves that can reach a significant height of 6 meters on the north coast and southwest waves up to 5 meters on the south coast on the 21st and 22.

Monitoring the weather situation is advised. This statement will be updated tomorrow by 7pm.

Anyone travelling Monday should be prepared, for delays or flights diverting.

