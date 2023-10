Following the orange warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere for rain and strong wind, the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation informs that all Recommended Routes are closed while the alert is in force.

The institute also informs that Quinta do Santo and Montado do Pereiro are also closed.

The IFCN also advises against carrying out any activity in forest areas while the alerts issued remain in force.

From Jornal Madeira

