Albuquerque silent during presentation of home project

The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, remained silent during the presentation of the project for the requalification and expansion of the Home of the Social and Parish Center of Bom Jesus de Ponta Delgada, an initiative financed by the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) budgeted at 5 million euros and which was also attended by the Regional Secretary for Social Affairs.

Albuquerque justified his stance to journalists, stating that whenever he speaks publicly in his capacity as a government official, the National Elections Commission (CNE) initiates proceedings due to the regional elections taking place this Sunday.

This attitude comes in a context of growing controversy over public interventions by government officials during the electoral period, with the CNE strengthening control over acts that could be interpreted as political propaganda.

The project to refurbish and expand the home represents a significant investment for the local parish, and the priest, Duarte Gomes, has assured that the initiative will provide better conditions for the reception and assistance of users. However, the absence of any statements by the leader of the regional executive was highlighted in this initiative two days before the election.

