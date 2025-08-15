Faith, tradition and animation at Monte

Even with the first drizzle falling over the higher areas of Funchal, the Arraial de Nossa Senhora do Monte remained lively last night.

The faithful continue to climb up to the church, while visitors roam the streets and explore the stalls selling food, crafts and typical drinks.

Dona Aldora proudly declares: “This is the true Madeiran festival. Even in the rain, the tradition and excitement never stops.”

The entertainment continues into the night, with various traditional groups roaming the streets, entertaining visitors with music, dance, and folklore, keeping the typical energy of this celebration alive.

