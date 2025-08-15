Madeira has another day of summer this bank holiday

The weather forecast for today in Madeira indicates a generally partly cloudy sky and generally light winds (less than 20 km/h) from the North/Northeast.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), maximum temperatures are expected to reach 26°C in both Madeira and Porto Santo, while minimum temperatures are expected to reach 22°C and 20°C, respectively.

With the UV index at high levels—9 in Madeira and 10 in Porto Santo, on a scale of 1 to 11—extra care is recommended when exposed to the sun. The IPMA therefore recommends the use of sunglasses with UV filters, a hat, a t-shirt, an umbrella, and sunscreen. Children should also be avoided from sun exposure.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...