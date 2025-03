The president of the Madeira Office, Commerce and Services Workers Union (SITAM) is today at the Judicial Court to file a complaint against Jerónimo Martins with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

This is because, Ivo Silva stressed, the 18 workers dismissed from Pingo Doce in Santo António, as announced first-hand by JM, must be reinstated and also receive compensation of 50 thousand euros each for moral damages.

The Union represents 11 of the 18 people dismissed for alleged theft.

From Jornal Madeira

