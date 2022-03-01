Câmara de Lobos firefighters leave a message for peace on International Civil Protection Day

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos used social media to, today, International Civil Protection Day, leave a message for peace.

“The Humanitarian Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, joined the initiative proposed by the LBP, dedicating a heartfelt tribute in order to travel “PEACE” to the whole world, in a demonstration of solidarity with all Firefighters, among others. Civil Protection Agents and the entire Ukrainian People”, he explains in the note published on facebook.

In addition, they leave a word of appreciation and a special thanks to all the elements that carried out another magnificent work, being those highlighted for today’s service.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...