Today there are 14 new positive cases to report, so RAM now counts 485 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the regional territory.

These are 13 imported cases (5 from Poland, 3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Spain, 2 from the northern region of Portugal and 1 from the Netherlands) and one case of local transmission, associated with a case recently diagnosed in the community.

The IASAÚDE report also states that there is one more recovered case to report.

There are also 26 cases under study.

