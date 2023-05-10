THE DRIVER OF THE BUS ACCIDENT IN CANIÇO DIES

Last night, the SAM driver involved in the tragic tourist bus accident in Caniço, which occurred on April 17, 2019, died.

José de Sousa, 62 years old, was the victim of a terminal illness and did not resist, dying during the night of Wednesday. JM knows that José de Sousa won a case at the Labor Court that proved that the tragedy that had occurred had been considered an accident at work.

This tragic outcome resulted in the death of 29 German tourists and 27 people injured, including the bus guide and the driver himself. Friends and family mourn the loss of a man who faced the consequences of the tragic accident until the end.

