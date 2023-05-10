The last flights tonight may not land, TAP Porto already returned to Porto in my earlier post.

Ryanair from Lisbon had already cancelled it’s flight.

Now at the monent TAP Lisbon and Ryanair from Stansted are trying to land, with another TAP flight from Lisbon on the way.

Not look good for any of these flights, and the passengers who should be on these flights early this morning (Thursday)

I’m to tired to stay and see if they land, só igoto sleep now and fingers crossed.

If you are travelling in the next 3 days Thursday Friday and Saturday, it’s good to be prepared for delays or cancelled flights, as this wind will be with us until Sunday, and do to get a little stronger though Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Just the last look at fFight Radar before posting, and the TAP Lisbon flight looks like its heading back to Lisbon, as its climbed to over 14000ft.

This leaves Ryanair still circulating, and Another TAP Lisbon flight about 25 minutes away.

