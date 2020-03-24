Translated From JM

As of Wednesday, only authorized passengers can travel for health reasons after having completed the survey and document proving the need for health care abroad, on the connections provided by TAP.

The national operator has scheduled six trips a week (three arrivals and three departures) between Madeira and the continent.

According to the information released by the Regional Secretariat of Health and Civil Protection of Madeira to the Lusa agency for the purpose of accessing the survey, the passenger must access the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ctG6ED5vAWKmznZG_18IYp-qqB4Qbzn- Eg4IcnmFLCo / edit

As part of this process, “a document proving the health care that will be targeted” must be submitted.

“After submitting the survey, it will be validated by the health authority and the applicant will receive a response with the requested authorization”, informs the regional health authority.

The Madeiran government indicates that for further clarification on this situation, “passengers can send an ’email’ to [email protected] or contact the following numbers: 291238099 or 291208700”.

The regional secretariat stresses that “the national emergency situation, requires that new measures to contain potential imported contagion cases be implemented”.

He also stresses that the objective is “to control the epidemiological situation of the Region, the risks to Public Health of the population of Madeira”.

This was a measure adopted taking into account “the impossibility of suspending air traffic”, a situation that “puts the capacity of the Regional Health Authority in an effective manner, with greater safety and efficiency, to develop safety measures at serious risk. containment “.

Today, the Institute of Health Administration (IASAÚDE) of the autonomous region reported that Madeira registered 16 confirmed cases of covid-19 infection, four more than on Monday.

“These are six men and ten women, aged between 20 and 79 years old, three people in the age group of 20 to 29 years old, one in the age group of 50 to 59 years old, eight aged between 60 and 69 years old and four aged between 70 and 79 “, revealed the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, in videoconference.

Regarding the provenance of these cases, Bruna Gouveia said that “fifteen come from outside the region: five from the Netherlands, three from the United Arab Emirates, one from the United Kingdom, one from Spain and five Portuguese from the Lisbon and Vale region. do Tejo “.

Only one case was of local transmission.

Since February 29, 94 suspected cases in Madeira have been analyzed, with 78 being negative.