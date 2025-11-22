PJ releases new video of Operation ‘Rebirth’

After the Navy released a video this morning of the joint operation that seized more than seven tons of drugs in the waters off Madeira, it was the turn of the Judiciary Police (PJ) to show new images of Operation ‘Rebirth’:

As reported yesterday by DIÁRIO, the Polícia Judiciária (PJ) and the Navy intercepted “two fishing vessels, on the high seas, about 1,000 nautical miles (approximately 1852 kilometers) from Lisbon, with 10 foreign citizens on board, and seized more than seven thousand kilos of cocaine”.

Part of the cocaine – seized in what could be the largest cocaine seizure ever in Portugal – was unloaded at the Port of Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

