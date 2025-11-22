Funchal today has four cruise ships and one sailboat, carrying a total of 7,271 people.

The port of Funchal woke up this Saturday with significant cruise ship traffic, registering the presence of several cruise ships and a sailboat anchored offshore.

To the north lies the Amadea, which stayed overnight in the city. To the south are docked the Arcadia and the MSC Musica, two of the ships that have brought the most visitors to the archipelago this season.

Off the coast of Funchal, the Le Bougainville, which made its debut in the Madeiran port yesterday, and the sailing vessel Alexander Humboldt II, known for its distinctive size and green sails that make it easily recognizable, remain anchored.

This set of port calls confirms another day of high tourist and maritime activity in the port of Funchal, with 7,271 people.

“The Arcadia, with 1,917 passengers and 851 crew members on board, arrived at 7:00 am from the Spanish port of La Coruña and will remain in Madeira until Sunday, departing for Santa Cruz de Tenerife at 4:00 pm on Sunday. On a 16-day voyage, beginning and ending in Southampton (United Kingdom), the Arcadia is captained by Bulgarian Yuliyan Veselinov Kostov, and the Blatas agency is responsible for this 33-hour stop in Funchal. Meanwhile, the MSC Musica, sailing with 3,484 people on board, 2,533 of whom are passengers, entered the port at 8:00 am, coming from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. It is handled by JFM Shipping and will spend the day at Pontinha, departing at 5:00 pm for Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The captain is Italian Carmine Siviero,” notes APRAM in a press release.

“The two join the Amadea, which brought 466 passengers and 317 crew members, the Le Bougainville, which sails with 136 passengers and 120 crew members, and the training ship Alexander Von Humboldt II, which has 72 people on board. These last two will remain at anchor before continuing their journey.”

The Le Bougainvillem, which arrived from Casablanca (Morocco), departs at 2:00 PM towards Santa Cruz de La Palma. The Amadea is scheduled to depart at 1:00 PM for the same destination, and the training ship will remain in Madeira until next Tuesday, when it will depart for Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

“On Sunday, activity continues at the Port of Funchal with the arrival of the Vista, carrying 1,041 passengers and 780 crew members,” the same document adds.

From Jornal Madeira