Fuel prices will be cheaper in the Autonomous Region of Madeira from next Monday, November 28, with diesel having the biggest drop, reaching 1.613 euros per litre, 9.5 cents less compared to this week. This is the second consecutive decline in prices.

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 drops again, this time by 8.1 cents, going from the current 1.729 euros per liter to 1.648. Colored and marked diesel is 8.7 cents cheaper, now costing 1.271 euros per litre.

