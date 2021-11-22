HORÁRIOS DO FUNCHAL ALREADY ASKS FOR A VACCINATION CERTIFICATE OR A COVID-19 TEST ON BUSES

The company Horários do Funchal is already asking passengers to present a Vacination Certificate or negative test to covid-19.

This was confirmed by JM this morning. On route 8, the driver asked everyone who entered the vehicle for one of the two documents. Many began to protest, as a passenger told us. The driver will have explained that from Saturday, November 27th, it is really necessary to have one of these documents at hand to be able to use public transport for passengers. Until then, employees are raising awareness.

None of those who were not prepared for the need to present the document, were left out. But alerts are being made. Last Saturday, the first day on which the new measures to contain the pandemic should have taken effect [the Regional Government gave another week of adaptation by the entities and the population in general],

It should be remembered that, as announced yesterday by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, at a press conference, Pedro Ramos is holding this morning a meeting with those responsible for large commercial surfaces to provide clarifications and remove all doubts.

