FLOWER FESTIVAL PERFUMED WITH SCENTS AND WITH A LOT OF COLOR. SEE HOW IT'S GOING.Tobi Hughes·30th April 2023Madeira News The Flower Festival parade continues, bringing together 13 groups, in a parade that started at 4.30 pm this Sunday along Avenida do Mar, in a parade of beauty and colour. Watching, are thousands of people, including residents and tourists.