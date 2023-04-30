FLOWER FESTIVAL PERFUMED WITH SCENTS AND WITH A LOT OF COLOR. SEE HOW IT’S GOING.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Flower Festival parade continues, bringing together 13 groups, in a parade that started at 4.30 pm this Sunday along Avenida do Mar, in a parade of beauty and colour.

Watching, are thousands of people, including residents and tourists.

