People should avoid forest areas due to bad weather

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation also left recommendations to the population given the warnings for bad weather that were issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The IFCN asks that people avoid traveling and engaging in any activity in forested and natural areas. “This measure aims to safeguard everyone’s safety by reducing potential risks associated with heavy rain conditions,” it explains.

Landslides and rockfalls could happen at anytime, even in the days after the rains, so take care and follow warnings.

