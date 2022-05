During the Summer Onda Solar Tours are on the North of the island, leaving from Porto Moniz

They are doing the tours from Porto Moniz to Véu da Noiva (Brides Veil) waterfall

Also sunset tour’s and going to start doing a short 1 hour tours around the Ribeira da Janela rock formation.

Mention my blog to get 20% discount, and you can find the link along with many others on my partners page, giving you great discounts on many activities.

Like this: Like Loading...