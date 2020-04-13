The turtle that was found dead on the Porto Santo beach will be taken to Madeira today.

The Diario found that it is 262 kilos and 1.92 meters long and 1.40 meters wide.

It should be remembered that the animal was found this morning by the Maritime Police and later forwarded to the competent authorities, namely the veterinarian of the Regional Government.

After arriving in Madeira, the members of the Institute for Forestry and Nature Conservation should make a more detailed analysis, and hopefully, find the cause of death.