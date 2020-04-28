– Wood

2. Madeira is twinned with which British island?

– Jersey

3. To the nearest 10 thousand people, what is the population of Madeira?

– 270,000

4. Which country has the most immigrants living in Madeira?

– Venezuela

5. What is the 3-digit international dialling code for Madeira?

+351

6. You jump on the number 139 bus at Funchal bus terminal and ride it to the end. Where do you end up?

– Porto Moniz

7. What is the three letter airport code for Porto Santo?

– PXO

8. What is the name of the local round flatbread made using sweet potato and flour?

– Bolo do Caco

9. Which international award-winning beer is produced by the Madeira Brewery?

– Coral

10. What is the highest temperature ever recorded in Madeira?

– 38.5 C (101.3 F)

11. Which four colours appear on the Madeiran flag?

– Blue, Yellow, Red and White

12. Which organisation has awarded Madeira the world’s leading island destination five years running?

– World Travel Awards

13. What date is Madeira Day celebrated each year?

– 1st July

14. With over 345,000 visitors a year, which attraction is accessed via Caminho do Meio?

– Botanical Gardens

15. With a name translating as ‘The Golden Cock’ which Madeiran restaurant has 2 Michelin stars?

– Il Gallo d’Oro

16. What are there 25 of along the Levada walk PR6?

1. What does Madeira mean in English?

– Fontes/Fountains (Waterfalls also accepted)