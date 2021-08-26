Madeira remains on the UK’s green list, despite changes in the classification of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The Azores, on the other hand, see their position improved, going from the amber list to the green one.

For the time being, there is no setback to the ease of circulation between the United Kingdom and Madeira, with regard to covid-19. The rules in force, which include testing at different times, must be respected even by people who have completed the vaccination process.

As is happening, in the next fortnight, Madeira will continue on the so-called ‘green watch list’, at the risk of going from green to amber, according to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom (HNS, its acronym in English ).

Portugal remains on the amber list for now. The Azores are on the green list from 4am on the next Monday, August 30th.

From Diário Notícias