Response to Pet Cremation Article.

When I moved to Madeira 9 years ago, I brought two elderly dogs with me thinking that when the inevitable would take place, there would be a similar cremation option as I was accustomed to in the states. In fact, I brought in my luggage, the ashes of 4 dogs and a cat that had been an important part of my life for many years.

I knew for at least a decade, upon retiring, I would relocate somewhere in Europe. As a result I did not bury them as I had with others, but brought them with me.

Even before the home I purchased in the North was renovated, I fashioned a small garden with a shrine to St Francis Assis as the centerpiece, the five containers of ashes secured in the foundation.

My family’s “Pet Cemetery” became a reality.

When the first of the two dogs I brought passed, I was shocked to find that the Vet could facilitate the cremation but could not return the ashes since the remains would end up in a Hospital incinerator along with surgical waste and garbage.

Needless to say, I secured her remains and buried my beloved pet in the newly created garden, marking the grave with her name in tiles along with a small figure as a tribute.

Since then, 8 years later, I was able to allow a few dear friends to use my garden for burials as well. Sadly, the small garden is now pretty much at capacity.

I am currently volunteering at The Friends of 4 Patinhas, São Vicente. A registered nonprofit association that advocates on behalf of the homeless, abused and neglected cats and dogs on the North Coast of Madeira.

I often thought a pet cremation facility in some Northern village could and would some day become a reality.

It should be a not for profit facility so the cost would be within the reach of most. The association I am involved with is underfunded and operates on a shoe string so it would require financial input from similar thinking people.

Just think, for the cost of a Rolex Watch or a Luxury Vehicle, one could touch the life of a vast number of people who only want a dignified ending to the tragic loss of their best friend.

Gerald j. Harmyk

