A collision between two vehicles, which occurred this morning on the regional road, in Arco da Calheta, left three people injured.

The victims, two men aged 50 and 28 and a woman aged 25, were rescued by the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, who were at the scene with three ambulances and an extrication vehicle.

The PSP was on site.

The victims’ injuries are currently unknown.

From Diário Notícias

