Have you voted for your favourite Poncha?

I will leave the post up for a few more days, the link is below.

Also a big thanks for those of you that have supported my blog and continue to do so.

Soon we will all be in Christmas mode and the lights will be on, and as soon as the Christmas program is out I will share it on my blog.

Get voting below, and if you have any suggestions for a poll email them to me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...