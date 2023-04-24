Madeira will host the World Cocktail Contest in 2024

Although the representation of Madeira Barmen, elected to the 2023 National Cocktails Contest, which took place yesterday in Estoril, did not reach the objective of electing the Barmen who will represent Portugal in the 2023 World Championship, there is a ‘prize’ that comes to Madeira.

The Madeira Barmen Association (ABM) announces that it has achieved “the great achievement of guaranteeing the holding of the World Cocktail Contest on the island of Madeira in 2024”, an invitation addressed by the IBA (World Barmen’s Association) to the Region.

“A dream come true!”, stresses a short note from ABM.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...