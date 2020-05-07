Entrepreneur Dário Silva, from Café Teatro Group, understands that the business sector has to act in the face of what it considers to be the global inertia of government entities in the support lines created.

Notes that no one has yet received any support:

“BUSINESS PEOPLE ARE WE TOGETHER OR NOT !? LAYOFF payment (March and April) = 0.00 € (In bank account); Credit Line of the Republic = 0.00 € (In bank account); Credit line from RAM = 0.00 € (in bank account);

So how do you want companies to keep their employees’ jobs? How are we going to pay wages? Or they do not need and will live on air … How are we going to pay expenses such as electricity, water, cable TV, etc.? Or there is no need to pay … How are we going to pay more TAXES? With the activity, all stopped for almost 2 months …

Don’t ENTREPRENEURS and EMPLOYEES think that the TIME has come for us to start REVOLTING ?!

Either we ALL die or we have to ACT. “

