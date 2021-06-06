Incidence ratesTobi Hughes6th June 2021576 viewsMadeira News5 Comments576 views 2 Thanks again to Harald Sommer for this week’s numbers, it’s been a great week with very few cases and many recovered. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related