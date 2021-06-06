  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks again to Harald Sommer for this week’s numbers, it’s been a great week with very few cases and many recovered.

Previous ArticleMADEIRA AGAIN REGISTERS 3 NEW CASES TODAY AND 12 RECOVERED
Next ArticlePortuguese Actress Rita Pereira Didn’t Know Porto Santo Had An Airport
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  2. Sue Freitag Reply

    Hi Toby
    Could you please clarify something about testing? Does the test in Madeira before coming to the UK have to be a PCR test or is a lateral flow one acceptable?
    Also the same question about the test before leaving the UK for Madeira?
    We are fully vaccinated but live in Wales so cannot access the NHS app which shows vaccination status, instead we have to request a letter which is only being issued for essential travel.
    I realise we can have one test either on entry or departure from Madeira. I have a pack if NHS lateral flow tests, the results show your name, date of birth, date of test and result but no bar codes from what I can tell. Do you know if these are acceptable for pre departure tests in both countries?
    Hope that both of your flights go ahead without further issue and that all goes well with your grandma’s funeral.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      Hi, as Karen said, leaving Madeira an Antigen test is fine, from a green list country, I have not checked Amber but I think its OK. You then have to have a PCR Test booked for day 2, Amber list you need two ocrs, day 2 and 8. Coming to Madeira you have to have a PCR Test, as you have had both vaccines you are able to get in with this, do you not have a card with the two vaccines you have had, I think this is fine to get into Madeira, maybe someone can clarify.

  3. Karen Reply

    My understanding is that the test in UK before leaving has to be a PCR.
    The test in Madeira before leaving can be a lateral flow but not one you do yourself, unless you order it online before leaving, take it with you and do it while on a video call with the supplier. I got one from qured but did not use it as I then saw there are loads of reviews on line saying they are slow to communicate. There are lots of places in Madeira you can get it done.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: