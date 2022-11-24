RG3 holds live fires exercise tomorrow at Ponta do Pargo

The Garrison Regiment n.º3 (RG3) will carry out today, November 24th, between 12h00 and 18h00, a live fires exercise in the parish of Ponta do Pargo, more specifically in the vicinity of the Ponta do Pargo Lighthouse.

This exercise is part of the Instruction and Training Program for the Operational Task of the Military Zone of Madeira and involves the use of the weapons of the Operational Task.

For security reasons, the surrounding areas will be closed off and warning/clarification systems will be set up in the land area of ​​the exercise.

In the communiqué sent by RG3 it is explained that some noise will be produced in order to carry out the exercise, resulting from the shots fired and the explosion of ammunition.

“We call the attention of the population that they should not touch any artifacts / ammunition that may eventually be found, asking that they only communicate the fact to the PSP or the Garrison Regiment Nº3, as soon as possible, through the phones: PSP: 291 208 400. RG3: 291 765 579 or 291 765 580”, concludes the note.

From Diário Notícias

