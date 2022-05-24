24º MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE FOR THIS MONDAY IN MADEIRA

The temperature of sea water is warmer. It is at 20º C. The air temperature will, today, be between 18 and 24º in Madeira and 17º and 23º in Porto Santo.

The sky will be some cloud and even showers are expected. But only after the afternoon and especially on the north slopes and in the highlands. The wind will be light to moderate in general, and in Funchal it will be less than 15km/h.

In the sea, the North Coast will have north-northeast waves with 1 to 1.5 meters. The South Coast, with waves less than 1 meter.

This week we should see a slight rise in temperature between 24-26º along the south coast. Its been a very cool winter spring so let’s hope the weather is going to settle a little now, and bring us some nice summer days.

Sea temperature is still about 2O-21°

