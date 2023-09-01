MADEIRA WINE COMPANY PRESENTS NEW WINES AND BOTTLES FROM 2023 IN SEPTEMBER

The Madeira Wine Company presents to the public, between the 7th and 9th of September, the new vintage and bottle releases for 2023. The presentation takes place at Blandy’s Wine Lodge, in Funchal.

In an event included in the program of the already traditional wine festival – Blandy’s Wine Festival, Chris Blandy (CEO) and Francisco Albuquerque (Winemaker), present the new Colheitas and Frasqueiras releases of 2023. The presentation includes a total of 11 new wines, divided by three of the company’s centuries-old Madeira wine brands.

Blandy’s Madeira.

● Serial Harvest 2010

● Harvest Verdelho 2010

● Bual Harvest 2010

● Malmssey Harvest 2010 ● Malmssey Frasqueira

1991

●SERIBIAL FASHERY 1990

● Verdelho 1982

● Bual 1976

MILE MADE, 1 harvest and 1- 20 sweet years

● Colheita Tinta Negra 2007

● 20 years Tinta Negra sweet

Cossart Gordon Madeira, 1 Frasqueira

● Frasqueira Malmsey 1995

