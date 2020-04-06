Miguel Albuquerque recalled, a few moments ago, that the restriction measures will be intensified, namely the limitation of the movement of people between municipalities.

And he asked for yet another sacrifice for all residents to comply with the measures imposed by the Government, which he considers to have been sufficient to “keep the massive spread of the pandemic in the Region up to now”.

He recalled, by the way, that the “overwhelming majority of cases” resulted from the scrupulous failure to comply with the rules of local distance and isolation ”.

He also thanked the health authorities and security forces for the work that has been done, also underlining that the Madeirans and Porto-Santenses have, as a general rule, complied with the rules.

“Until April 13th we will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in the Region”, said the President of the Regional Government.

