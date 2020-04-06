Asked to comment on how many Madeirans could lose their jobs as a result of the economic impact of the new coronavirus, Miguel Albuquerque said: “The estimate will depend a lot on the evolution of the pandemic situation. If we look at the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Region, in a situation of paralysis the Region loses 430 million euros per month in terms of GDP “.

“Construction and tourism at a standstill means a daily loss of 8 million euros, monthly a loss of 130 million in construction and 112 million in tourism.

About 533 companies had already requested lay-offs, covering around 7 thousand workers “, he declared.

“We are approving a set of support already to be implemented next Wednesday”, he guaranteed.

From JM