Tropical night with temperatures above 26 ºC

Funchal stations (Observatório, Lido, Cancela and Monte), Quinta Grande, Ponta do Sol, Pleasures with minimum temperatures above 20 ºC.

Tropical nights are back as a result of the sharp rise in air temperatures. After two months of interregnum – the last tropical night had occurred on January 28th/21.1 ºC in Porto Moniz -, the night of this Friday, April 11th, was tropical in at least four municipalities in Madeira – Funchal, Câmara de Lobos, Ponta do Sol and Calheta – based on the IPMA meteorological station network in the Madeira Archipelago.

Until sunrise (7:40 am) six of the 20 locations equipped with meteorological stations recorded tropical minimum temperatures – a temperature not below 20 ºC -, namely: Monte (23.5 ºC), Cancela/SRPC (23.0 ºC), Funchal/Lido (22.3 ºC), Quinta Grande (21.8 ºC), Funchal/Observatório (21.7 ºC) and Prazeres (20.6 ºC).

Also noteworthy is the fact that during the night the surface air temperature exceeded 26 ºC in Funchal/Observatório (26.5 ºC/04h00) and in Quinta Grande (26.4 ºC/05h30), maximum values ​​recorded in the period nocturnal.

IPMA predicted that from yesterday the significant increase in air temperature could increase values ​​by up to 10 ºC. Note the case of Quinta-Grande, which at the beginning of this week, on Sunday, the 7th, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 ºC.

Note also for São Vicente, the coldest location on this last night. It recorded the extreme minimum temperature (12.3 ºC) and also the lowest maximum temperature (13.4 ºC).

