A fire in a generator, in the building of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, forced the evacuation of the building, so that the flames are put out.

The regular session of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira was taking place, which was interrupted until the situation is resolved.

The generator in question is located in the basement of the building, from where it is possible to perceive an intense burning smell.

From Diário Notícias

