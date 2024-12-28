Funchal ready for another São Silvestre Race

The iconic Volta à Cidade do Funchal, also known as the São Silvestre Race, celebrates its 65th edition today, bringing together athletes and athletics enthusiasts in one of Madeira’s most iconic sporting events.

Starting at 8pm, the city streets will be filled with energy, competition and festive spirit, keeping alive a tradition that spans generations.

The event, which is part of the Madeira Athletics Association’s annual calendar, will feature different categories, allowing professional and amateur athletes and even children to participate. The route, which is approximately 6 kilometres long for the main race, passes through some of the city’s most emblematic locations, including Avenida do Mar and Praça do Município.

Find out everything about the São Silvestre Race The race will take place today. For the first time, the number of registered participants exceeds five thousand.

