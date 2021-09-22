A few changes will be made to the blog over the next few days, including a new logo, which I have in different styles to give more options of use.

If you see anything not working right, not displaying properly, or any other issues that I can get sorted please let me know.

Just email at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

And I will get things looked at.

Please also keep your photos coming for Friday Foto, and from November and through the winter for some fun, I will do Selfie Sunday, so send your selfies from Madeira.

Send the photos to the email address above, as I bank them for future use, but I try to publish everyone’s photos, just please make sure they are a decent image resolution.