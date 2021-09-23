Autumn starts with tropical nights in coastal locations

The first night of the 2021 Autumn Equinox in the Madeira Archipelago was tropical in most localities along the coastline, with emphasis on Porto Moniz (21.8 ºC) which again recorded the highest minimum air temperature in the entire network of stations weather forecasts in the Madeira Archipelago.

The other locations with an IPMA meteorological station with extremes of the minimum night temperature above 20 ºC were: Santa Cruz/Aeroporto and Funchal/Lido (21.5 ºC); Porto Santo (21.2°C); Caniçal (21.1°C); Selvagem Grande (21.0°C); Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (20.9 ºC); and Funchal/Observatory (20.7 ºC).

It should be noted that this Thursday, the 23rd, until dawn (8 am), the extreme value of the absolute minimum temperature in the 22 meteorological stations was 6.3 ºC, in Pico do Areeiro.

From Diário Notícias

