A Loyal Soul Looking for a Second Chance at Love

In the heart of Ponta do Sol, there’s a gentle soul named Berlim who is waiting for someone special to share his golden years with. Berlim is not just any dog—he’s an exceptionally friendly senior who once knew the warmth of a loving home. For years, he lived happily by his beloved owner’s side, until life took a heartbreaking turn. When his owner passed away, Berlim was left without a family and found himself alone on the streets.

Despite his hardships, this brave boy survived thanks to the kindness of neighbors who left food out for him. But Berlim’s journey became even tougher when he was struck by a car. Thankfully, this resilient pup found his way to our shelter, where he’s been showering us with affection ever since.

Berlim is calm, loving, and incredibly loyal. He dreams of simple joys—a cozy bed, tasty meals, and, most of all, a human heart to call home. Imagine coming home to Berlim, who would greet you with a wagging tail and contentedly curl up by your feet as you read a book. Or picture quiet evenings together, as he snuggles next to you on the sofa while you watch the news.

We believe Berlim would be the perfect companion for a senior owner or a calm couple who appreciates life’s peaceful moments. He doesn’t ask for much—just daily strolls, a comfortable spot to nap, and all the love you have to give.

Berlim is vaccinated, chipped, and ready to become someone’s loyal friend—he could be part of your family as soon as tomorrow. Could you be the one to give Berlim the second chance he so deserves? Or perhaps you know someone who would love a devoted companion?

Please reach out to us at the Ponta do Sol dog shelter. Let’s find Berlim the forever home he’s been waiting for.

