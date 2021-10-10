10 new cases 8 recovered.

There are 10 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira. This is a case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, with the remaining nine cases of local transmission .

With 8 more recovered cases reporting, the Region now counts 78 active cases. Regarding the isolation of these patients, it should be noted that 10 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, one of them in Intensive Care. Another 17 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...